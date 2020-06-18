Struthers police officer resigns following 10-day suspension for ‘inappropriate language’

Michael Trolio being sworn in at the Struthers Police Department. Trolio is wearing the purple shirt.

In a recording obtained by WYTV, a man's voice can be heard using a racial slur

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Struthers police officer has resigned days after a video of him using offensive language surfaced.

On Wednesday, Struthers Mayor Catherine Miller sent out a notice stating, “We have accepted the resignation of Officer Michael Trolio today, June 17.”

On June 10, Trolio was placed on a 10-day suspension without pay for “inappropriate language” while he was off duty. A recording of that was later shared on social media.

The suspension letter does not specifically state what Trolio said, but it did say his language would be appalling regardless of circumstances and “it is especially troubling in light of recent national events.”

In a video recording obtained by WYTV, a man’s voice can be heard using a racial slur. The woman who recorded it claims the man heard in the recording is Trolio.

WYTV is working to gather more information on this latest development.