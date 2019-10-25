Missing Struthers woman with dementia found

Police said Anatolia Matos left her home on McClure Street Thursday morning and never returned

UPDATE: The missing persons alert was canceled just after 11 p.m. Thursday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers police are looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Anatolia Matos, 79, left her house on McClure Street around 10 a.m. Thursday and never came back.

Police said she needs her medication.

Matos is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police think she may be driving a brown 2018 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate HVM4201.

If you see Matos or her car, call 911.

