Investigators have ‘a few leads’ on Struthers shooting suspect who killed 4-year-old, hurt 4 others

A member of the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation examines a piece of evidence in the drive of a Perry Street home in Struthers where a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed and four other people were hurt. (WKBN photo by Joe Gorman)

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said investigators have a “few leads” into a suspect responsible for a shooting early Monday morning that killed a 4-year-old boy and hurt four others.

A gunman shot the four adults — two men and two women in their 20s — and the boy in the living room at a home in the 100 block of Perry St. about 1:55 a.m.

At a press conference Monday, Roddy said one of the men was shot in the head twice and is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. The other man, who was shot in the back twice, is “close to critical condition.” The women, who were shot in the leg and hip areas, are in stable condition.

The boy died in his mother’s arms, police said. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

The mother is one of the women hurt in the shooting. Police said she lives at the house.

Roddy said the suspect barged through the front door, which leads directly to the living room, and after a series of shouts, began shooting before running away. He left before police got there.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire but no one saw or heard a vehicle, Roddy said.

The suspect is described as a younger, thin, light-skinned black man who was wearing a black jacket at the time.

Roddy said they have some leads but no one has been arrested yet.

The women are talking to investigators about what they know and they’ve also gotten some tips from concerned citizens.

Both women who were shot are friends, but Roddy said he was not exactly sure of the relationship they had with the men who were there.

One of their cars, which was parked in front of the house, was towed for evidence.

When asked if police had been to the home before, Roddy said there were “issues” there. Last week, police responded to the house for an overdose and before they got there, the person who overdosed had ran away. Police eventually chased the person down so they could get him treatment.

Roddy said the Mahoning County Homicide Task Force is helping Struthers police, as well as the Youngstown, Campbell and Mill Creek police departments, and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

BCI is searching the scene for money, drugs and weapons.

Roddy said there will be another press conference at 3 p.m. Monday.

The last time Struthers had a homicide was 2014. The city had two that year — a stabbing at Struthers Manor and a shooting death on Renee Drive.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting should call Crimestoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Struthers police at 330-755-9849.