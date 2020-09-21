Struthers police give afternoon update on shooting that killed 4-year-old, hurt 4 others

You can watch the entire press conference from Monday morning below

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy is holding an afternoon press conference at 3 p.m. to give an update on a deadly shooting from overnight.

The shooting killed a 4-year-old boy and hurt four others — two men and two women. The men have serious injuries and the women, including the boy’s mother, are in stable condition.

The suspect ran away after the shooting and police are still looking for him. He is described as a younger, thin, light-skinned black man who was wearing a black jacket at the time. Police said they have a few leads.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting should call Crimestoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Struthers police at 330-755-9849.

Another press conference was held at 11:15 a.m., which can be seen in the video above.