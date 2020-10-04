Struthers, Poland communities remember Rowan Sweeney with toy drive

Around 100 toys were donated and will be given to Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army Angel Tree

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, Rowan Sweeney would have turned five years old. In response, the Struthers community is continuing to do what they can to keep his memory alive.

After coming together Saturday for Bubbles to Heaven for Rowan, the Struthers and Poland community held a Toy Drive in honor of Rowan Sunday.

There were two sites set up for toys to get dropped off, one in Struthers and the other at Poland High School.

“It actually feels really good. I know if Rowan was here he would enjoy this. In this location, we’ve gotten close to 50 toys,” said Samantha Stanley of Struthers.

“Struthers is coming together really good as a community doing a lot for him and his entire family, so it’s good to be apart of it and to show my support for David and Lexie,” said Alysia Guerriero also from Struthers.

Around 100 toys were donated and will be given to Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

