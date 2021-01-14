Struthers offers online tool to pay taxes

Now, they can file the return and make online payments through the city's website

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers residents will get a postcard this week explaining some new options for filing the city’s taxes.

There were 3,600 residents who filed taxes last year with papers. About 35% of them dropped those papers off to tax clerks at the window.

Struthers has a 2% income tax for city residents and those who work in the city.

“Not having to come down and stand in line and file taxes here. You do it all online from the comfort of your own home. You can take your time with it and you know it’s going to be done right because it’s done right. All the calculations are there. As long as you put the information there correctly, then your returns are going to be done correctly,” said Struthers Tax Commissioner Ryan Rogalski.

There is no charge for e-filing, but there is a convenience fee for payments.