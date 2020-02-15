Struthers native opens business in hometown

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – More business is coming to Struthers, and the owner knows the area well.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, Iron Fit Crew had a ribbon cutting for its grand opening. The owner, Dylan Schmidt, grew up in the area and went to Struthers High School.

Schmidt started training two of his neighbors five years ago and his business has grown since. Now, he helps local athletes from schools across the area who all came out to support him.

“It means a lot because, you know, that means what we’re doing is working for kids from all over the area to come. We got Hubbard, Fitch, Campbell, Struthers, Poland, from all over. You know, it just means what we’re doing is working to have people from all over,” he said.

Mayor Cat Cercone was also there. She said the entrepreneurship program at Struthers High School helped play a part in opening the new gym.

“One of the programs we help fund is our entrepreneurship program, so it means a lot because it’s exactly why we wanted to do this program in Struthers, was for things like that, so one of our students, one of our Struthers people opens up their business here in Struthers. He probably had choices of Youngstown, Boardman, but he chose to stay here, and that’s what we want,” she said.

Mayor Cercone says they’re working on bringing even more business to the area and some plans are in the works for the downtown area.