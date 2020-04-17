Struthers mom says to keep positivity and fun in mind when homeschooling

Colleen Mayeux is proving that staying at home all day doesn't have to be boring

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A mother from Struthers is giving the stay-at-home order another meaning — family time.

Colleen Mayeux is proving that staying at home all day doesn’t have to be boring.

“We’ve done athletic day, sports day, animal day, dinosaur day. Just different, fun things,” she said.

For each theme day, the family dresses up accordingly.

Mayeux says that during this pandemic, it’s important to keep positive throughout your household. So, this is her way of doing it.

“I feel like it’s so important because my kids are completely aware of what is going on,” she said.

But there are still some challenges that come with homeschooling.

“So my challenge has been like, OK, it’s time to do school work. Let’s make sure that we’re actually getting everything in and turning it in because my daughter is on packets of school work, not computer school work,” Mayeux said.

She says the main goal is to make it fun.

“We started doing gardening because I feel like that’s important, that’s not taught in school. So they’re gardening, they are learning new chores in the house and we play a lot of I-Spy,” Mayeux said.

One piece of advice she wants gives all parents is to make sure that you are taking care of yourselves, too.

“Take time even if it’s hopping in the shower for an extra five minutes or sitting in your car to freak out. You can’t really pause your feelings, but kids don’t need to see,” Mayeux said.