STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers mom was taken into custody after police said that a welfare check on two children from concerned school staff members led to an investigation.

The woman is charged with endangering children. She is in the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said that Struthers Middle School staff was concerned for two children, which led to an investigation by the school resource officer.

Police were told by a school counselor and other school staff that the children were unkempt and there were hygiene and medical concerns.

After taking down the information, the officers did a welfare check on the house and said the house smelled of urine and was in deplorable condition. The report said they had to put on hazmat suits to enter the house.

When officers walked through the house, they noticed that the kitchen was full of rotten food and dirty dishes. The smell of feces and urine was present throughout the house, according to police.

The mother told police there was no running water in the house, the report said.

In the bathroom, police noticed a bathtub full of dirty clothes, a dirty sink, and a toilet filled with feces and urine, the report stated.

When police entered the juveniles’ room, police noticed that the room was filled with dirty clothes and that some dirty clothes filled holes that were in the walls. Police also saw window shutters draped with sheets and pillows. Police also saw various bugs and cats in the room.

Cats were found by police throughout the home. In one bedroom, reports said that police found a cat in a cage without food or water and surrounded by cat feces.

The children left the home with a caseworker from Mahoning County Children’s Services, according to a report.

The mother is in the Mahoning County Jail without bond. Her mandatory court date is scheduled for Monday, November 13 at 9:30 a.m.

WKBN 27 First News is not naming the suspect in this case to protect the identity of the children.