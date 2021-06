STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Struthers last Thursday.

Now his mom, Desiree Kent, is facing charges.

Police were called to Fourth Street for a lost child around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they recognized the boy and took him home to Riley Avenue.

Kent told police the boy must have snuck out while she was using the bathroom.

Police arrested her and charged her with child endangerment.