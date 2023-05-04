STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawyer for Struthers Judge Dominic Leone met with sheriff’s deputies Thursday at the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts Office to go through paperwork concerning a civil protection order filed against Leone by Struthers Mayor Catherine Miller.

In court, a visibly shaken Miller explained she’s become increasingly fearful for herself, her family and city employees because of what she called Leone’s “obsessive” behavior, especially in the days and weeks leading up to this month’s primary election for Struthers judge in which he lost the nomination to challenger James Melone.

“I am here because I am afraid,” Miller said.

As part of her testimony, Miller claimed Judge Leone went to different polling places during Tuesday’s primary election and yelled at and harassed voters and made accusations against her.

“I did some video of some of his behavior that day. I have that on video,” Miller said.

The magistrate did grant Miller’s request for a temporary order. WKBN was told that the judge was served with it late Thursday afternoon.

The protection order details that Leone must stay away from Miller and may not contact her. He is permitted in City Hall but limited to access to his office, the courtroom and hallway, as well as to and from the parking lot.

Leone is also barred from having any firearms.

The Ohio Supreme Court will now be asked to send in a visiting judge to hear the case. That could happen later this month.