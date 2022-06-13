STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of the old Coke Plant of Youngstown Sheet and Tube land is now the Cene Park baseball fields and the rest of it will soon become a major Struthers project with a new city hall, community center, and an outdoor track.

Struthers Mayor Cat Cercone Miller Monday afternoon walked across a plot of former steel mill land outlining a major project for Struthers.

“We’re hoping to put the future city hall, some type of a sports complex/community center, and possibly an eight-lane track to help with the high school,” said Cercone Miller.

Youngstown Sheet and Tube’s Coke Plant once sat on the land which most recently was owned by the Cene and DiBacco families, owners of Astro Shapes. But now the land’s been donated to Struthers.

“There’s a lot of good land here to put the right things. A town hall. Cat wants to move here which would be great. So really moving in the right direction,” said Paul Cene.

The mayor said the project will cost from $26 to $36 million. It’ll be paid for with grants. There are no plans to tax the people of Struthers. It’ll be built in phases taking from six to seven years to complete.

Struthers is also in the process of creating a comprehensive plan.

“That’s something we’ve seen a lot throughout all the meetings and everything that we’ve had is that people want a community center,” said Cercone Miller.

Cercone Miller also said Struthers needs a new city hall. The current one’s in bad shape.

“It’s kind of crumbling. We keep putting band-aids on it and keep fixing it as much as we can but I feel we’re just wasting a lot of money at this point,” said Cercone Miller.

The Mahoning River runs just beyond the tree line. In fact, crews removing the Struthers Dam were still working on it today. The mayor wants to utilize the river. She wants her office to overlook the river and the basketball courts.

“So we really want to change the whole focus of downtown to our river. We want to uncover everything that’s here because the river is something that not a lot of the other towns around here have,” said Cercone Miller.

Friday will be a big day in Struthers. At 4 p.m. the ribbon will be cut on the new kayak and canoe launch under the Bob Cene bridge. At 6 p.m. the ribbon cutting for the new city hall, community center and track will happen, and 9:30 p.m. will be fireworks celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cene Fields.