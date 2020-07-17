Struthers mayor claims municipal judge requested panic button linked to Boardman PD

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers Mayor Cat Cercone Miller claims Judge Dom Leone wants a panic button installed that’s linked to the Boardman police — and not Struthers police located directly downstairs.

After Thursday evening’s council meeting, Councilman Dallas Bigley was still trying to process it all.

“If there was an active shooter or anything like that, you would want to hit a panic button that didn’t go downstairs to a police department that is literally 50 feet away, you would want it to go miles away to Boardman? And then, in turn, Boardman would call Struthers dispatch. A lot of these things didn’t make sense to me,” Bigley said.

Leone claims he never said he wanted a panic button linked to Boardman.

“I never said that, I would never say that. I don’t want to say that [the mayor’s] lying, but I never said that.”

Cercone Miller sent us a screenshot of a text message from Leone:

Cercone Miller swears Leone mentioned Boardman specifically several times.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, council decided Leone will have to live with the space he already has. Leone wanted an office now occupied by the law director.

Some council members said the judge threatened to sue if he didn’t get what he wanted.

“To us, I think that was a bullying tactic,” Bigley said. “If you’re willing to sue the city, from what he claimed, and it’s going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars over not getting appropriated one room, then that’s a terrible, terrible judgment call on your part.”

When asked if he would file a lawsuit, Leone told us, “No. I hope not to, no. Could I? Yes. Would I? No. I don’t want to. I want to sit down and work this out.”