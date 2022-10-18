YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court pleaded guilty for his role in the April 2021 overdose death of a Poland Township man.

Anthony Carson, 25, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony; and fifth-degree felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide were dropped in exchange for his plea.

A sentencing date has not been set yet. Sentencing will be completed after a presentence investigation.

Carson will remain free on bond until sentencing. Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Maszczak is recommending a two-year prison sentence.

Carson was indicted by a grand jury in March for his role in the overdose death of Victor Pappas, 31, of Poland Township.

Pappas was found April 23, 2021, in a home in the 2200 block of Manor Drive by Poland Township police after his family had not heard from him since the day before.

An autopsy found fentanyl in Pappas’ blood, and drug paraphernalia was found in the home, coroner’s reports said.

Maszczak said the other charges were dropped because Carson and Pappas were friends and drug users. He said they would alternate buying drugs to use and that Carson bought the drugs that caused the death of Pappas.

Investigators tried to build a case against the person from whom Carson bought the drugs, but that case went cold, Maszczak said.

The two were using OxyContin, but the pills that Pappas took were fentanyl, Maszczak said.

Maszczak noted that Carson has been cooperative and forthcoming with investigators since he was charged.

