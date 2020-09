First responders said the driver crashed into an electrical pole

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man is dead after a car crash in Columbiana County early Monday.

According to the Morning Journal, 37-year-old Christopher Hamrick, of Struthers, was killed.

It happened in the 1900 block of Allen Road in Perry Township just before 1:30 a.m.

First responders said Hamrick crashed into an electrical pole.

Firefighters had to remove him from the car and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.