STRUTHERS, OHIO (WKBN) – Little League baseball players in Struthers are making a plea to the community so they can get back on the field.

Each player on the Wildcats team made a sign independently at their home and compiled each sign into a collage spelling out “Stay home so we can get on the field and play Struthers ball.”

The group of friends are eager to get back together with their teammates.

The picture was shared with WKBN First News by Judy Wilson.