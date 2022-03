STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will be closed another day because of a power outage.

The branch on Poland Avenue closed Monday after heavy rains and power outages hit the Valley. Library officials expected to reopen the branch on Wednesday, but crews said an extra day of work is needed, so the branch will not reopen until Thursday, March 10.

Online services are still available at www.libraryvisit.org.