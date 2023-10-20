STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Municipal Court has a new judge, at least until the November election, and one big change she is making is starting a night court.

Judge Jennifer Ciccone is starting weekly night court sessions beginning Nov. 1.

According to a news release from the city, Judge Ciccone believes the additional hours will improve accessibility and convenience for constituents.

The evening sessions will take place every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ciccone was appointed to the bench earlier this month after Dominic Leone resigned in September.

Ciccone will face Democrat James Melone in November to retain the seat.