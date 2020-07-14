Struthers judge meeting with city council about electrical issues inside courthouse

Along with electrical issues, the municipal judge pointed out cramped work spaces and dirt everywhere

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers City Council is meeting in special session Tuesday evening with Municipal Judge Dom Leone. The judge has a list of issues he wants council and the mayor to quickly address.

Judge Leone said he has been trying to make improvements to the courtroom he shares with city council ever since he was sworn-in. But several months ago, a defendant showed him something that brought it all home.

“Swiped his finger on the floor and showed us the soot coming from the ceiling,” Judge Leone said.

While dirty tiles hang overhead, Judge Leone pointed out the twisted mess of extension cords, mic cables and other items all around his bench. In his office, electrical lines are everywhere, along with computers, phones, printers and three portable air conditioners that are running off of extension cords, causing frequent outages in the building.

“To run everything off of one line nowadays is just, just doesn’t work really,” Judge Leone said.

Judge Leone plans to challenge the mayor and council on Tuesday during their special session.

“Could we call ‘Joe Dickey Electric’ or one of the electric companies tomorrow? OK, well, if not, why?” Judge Leone said.

The judge sent a letter to council addressing his concerns and it ended up on social media.

“We were kind of blindsided because everything that’s on those are things that we’ve been addressing with him,” said Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller.

Cercone Miller said the original intent of Tuesday evening’s meeting was to discuss Judge Leone’s request to take over the law director’s office space, but adds she’s aware of his other concerns and has been working to find the original blueprints for the 60-year-old city hall building.

“We’re not even sure that there are ducts in the courtroom because we have a radiator system,” she said.

But Judge Leone claims he’s waited long enough and wants to see something done soon.