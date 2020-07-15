Struthers judge, council disagree on how to move forward with fixing courthouse issues

Judge Dominic Leone said he was under the impression that everyone was on board with his idea to expand

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A mess of tangled wires under the judge’s bench along with dirty ceiling tiles and cramped work spaces — the municipal court judge in Struthers wants some things to change in his courthouse.

Judge Dominic Leone made it known on Tuesday that both his courtroom and office space need to be refurbished and expanded.

Tuesday evening, the issue was brought before city council. The judge wants to use part of the law director’s space, which may cause inconveniences.

“I will need additional space for certain things that I have in my office that will not fit in the remaining half of my office,” said Law Director John Zomoida, Jr.

With his number of cases increasing, Judge Leone wants to accommodate the victims and witnesses with more secure and better conditions.

“I don’t know how one filing cabinet in his office is such a barrier to what he is trying to accomplish there,” Judge Leone said.

The judge said he was under the impression that everyone was on board with his idea to expand, including the mayor.

“Instead of speaking with the prosecutor, you spoke to his staff, our building staff, instead of going directly to him. So where it went sideways is that we had no plan. We had nowhere to put these people. We had no answers because there was no communication,” said Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller.

Other issues Judge Leone discussed at the meeting included the air conditioning and electrical lines not working properly in his office.

“These are all working conditions and they should be gone over and made sure they are functioning correctly. That, I do agree with you 100%,” said Dallas Bigley, council-at-large.

City council did not vote on anything at the meeting because they believe they’re not in the position to do so at this point.

The next step is for Judge Leone to sit down and talk about further plans with Zomoida, Miller and the safety director.