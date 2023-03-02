YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections is now allowing incumbent Struthers Municipal Court Judge Dominic Leone to appear on the May Primary ballot.

The Board initially disqualified him last month due to what board members said was an issue over his petitions.

David Betras, chairman of the Mahoning County Board of Elections, had said he was one signature short of the required number of signatures.

Leone appealed the decision, and on Thursday, the Board ruled that his candidacy was valid.

Leone will face Democrat Jim Melone in the primary. The chosen nominee will run against Republican Jennifer Ciccone.