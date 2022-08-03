STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One cat was found dead and 17 were being rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Struthers.

After dealing with a reported hoarding situation two weeks ago, those at Animal Charity say it has proven to be a busy couple of weeks for them. The agency has taken in 40 animals within the last week, many of those animals from cat-hoarding cases.

Wednesday morning, agents were at a house in the 2700 block of East Midlothian Boulevard. The elderly man who had been living there has been in a nursing home for the last three months.

Animal Charity responded to the home after receiving a call from that nursing home letting them know somebody was supposed to be taking care of the property but failed to do so.

According to Animal Charity, the house in Struthers is not safe for the tenant or animals to live in.

“It is to the point where the amount of urine and feces, it is not safe. It is a biohazard,” said Jane MacMurchy, of Animal Charity.

City officials condemned the property on Wednesday afternoon.

“We remind people to check on your neighbors. If you smell anything or see anything, or are concerned, call early before this kind of thing happens,” said MacMurchy.