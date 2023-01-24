STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Those involved with the new drug court program in Struthers had the chance to learn more about it today.

Municipal Judge Dom Leone and his staff hosted an open house this afternoon. It was to answer questions and share more about how the court will operate.

Judge Leone said he’s been pushing for this since he first took office. He says there were a number of hurdles along the way, but insists the program is needed.

“Our slogan is ‘surrounded by support’ and I think our staff has really fulfilled that slogan,” Leone said. “You know, we’ve got a lot of resources here [for] people who are drug dependant, or, you know, struggling with drug dependency issues.”

The judge says local police officers, family, friends and those with treatment or counseling agencies can refer offenders to the program.