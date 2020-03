For help or more information, call 330-530-4038

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Several people in Struthers have organized their own action group to deliver food and medicine.

They’ll take you to see your doctor if you need a ride. They’ll keep you company over the phone and check on you over the phone. They’ll also provide companionship over-the-phone and will call for wellness checks.

For help or more information, call 330-530-4038, extension 2222, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.