Struthers Elementary program gets kids ready to start school

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Forty-five kindergarteners at Struthers Elementary School just wrapped up a summer program this week that helped them get a head start on school.

The United Way’s Success By Six program was three weeks long. It taught young students about classroom routines as well as school and teacher expectations.

The program started just over a decade ago. It is now used in 18 different school districts.

Organizers stressed the importance of the program this year.

“We’re able to get our children back into the classroom where they need to be and set them up for success this academic school year,” said Kathy Mock, United Way community impact manager.

“The students have a lot of anxiety. They’re very nervous about coming to school, and this gives them that chance to see the building, see the cafeteria, see their classroom, bring their school supplies and just get into that routine that is very important for them,” said Struthers Elementary Principal Dennis Hynes.

Mock and Hynes look forward to doing this program next summer.

Struthers students will begin school on August 24.