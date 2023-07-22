STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – After two and a half years of planning and building, the Struthers Fire Department’s new station is now open for business.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday at the new station on Elm Street. It replaces the previous station, which was located less than half a mile away. Officials say they had outgrown the old station and could only fit one truck inside.

“The floor wouldn’t support the weight of our vehicles, so a lot of them had to be moved outside. We had equipment sitting outside the station in the weather,” said former Struthers mayor Terry Stocker.

Voters passed a bond issue for the fire department in November 2019, and fire chief Mike Agnone says the new station wouldn’t have been here without the public’s support.

“They’re proud. They’ve actually been all over us. They wanted it open sooner than now. They’ve taken so much pride in it. Without them, we couldn’t have had it,” Agnone said.

It took close to two and a half years to build the new facility, which includes state-of-the-art technology, including switching over to the MARCS system, a 2023 truck and extra space to work with.

“Just the overall layout of the station is going to help things kind of flow a bit easier. We have room for things we didn’t have room for previously,” said Firefighter Andrew Rankin.

Struthers Mayor Catherin Miller said it’s important for the crew to have a safer house to do their work.

“For the fire department, it means that we have a safe house. A safe place to be in, and we want to treat them good because they treat our residents good,” said Mayor Catherine Miller.

When the old station was built in 1943, the department got a new truck, and the same goes for this new station.

“Now, we’ve got a 2023 truck and a 2023 station. We didn’t plan it that way, it just worked out like that,” Agnone said.

The department expects to be fully working out of the building within the next couple of days.

“I hope the residents are proud of what they see. It’s been a long journey, and it’s finally here and it’s finally done,” Rankin said. All the faces, so far, like what they see. We just hope that they’re proud of us, and we’ll continue to make them proud.”