Struthers curfew in place for non-essential travel

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The mayor of Struthers is taking Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s stay at home order one step further.

Mayor Cat Cercone Miller signed a curfew into order, which goes into effect Thursday night.

The curfew prohibits any person from being out in the city limits between 11:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. with a few exceptions. This applies to businesses and people traveling through the city.

First responders, traveling to or from an essential business or medical emergencies are exempt.

WYTV’s cameras were out in Struthers Thursday morning. Aside from a few cars driving through the city, the roads were deserted.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show that the order goes into effect Thursday night, not Wednesday. We regret the error.