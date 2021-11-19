Struthers couple loses their home in fire Friday evening

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A couple in Struthers needs to find a place to live after a fire damaged their home Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home at the 160 block of Prospect Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A neighbor walking his dog spotted smoke coming from the house. Firefighters suspect the fire had been going inside for some time.

The house was filled with smoke. The couple was not home but their pet dog was inside and died.

Struthers firefighters said the house is a complete loss.