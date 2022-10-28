STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers couple is facing child endangering charges after police say their home was in deplorable condition.

Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on Elm Street to check on the behavior of a child.

Officers determined that Stephanie Anderson, 31, and Wayne Anderson, 35, lived there.

While they were waiting for Stephanie to come outside, officers said that the yard was filled with debris and that looking through an open back door, there was a strong odor of urine and the floor was covered in trash and food, the report stated.

A short time later, Stephanie Anderson came outside to speak with officers who asked her if the utilities were on and if she could take them inside so they could check, which she did.

When police walked into the kitchen, they saw three children inside and flies everywhere, the report stated.

Officers say Anderson grew defensive during questioning and asked them to leave but eventually allowed officers to stay and they called Children Services.

According to the report, four children between the ages of 1 and 8 years old were removed from the home for their safety and turned over to Anderson’s mother. Officers also noted that Anderson was pregnant.

Police said that the interior of the residence was one of the worst they had seen. They said that there were large amounts of bees, flies, and cockroaches in the backyard area.

Stephanie was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of child endangering. She was also cited for depositing garbage.

When Anderson’s husband, Wayne Anderson, arrived at the police station, he told police that Stephanie was his wife and that he lived in the residence with them and was aware of the toxic conditions, the report stated. Officers then placed Wayne under arrest for endangering children.

Both were arraigned Friday. Hearings are set for both on Nov. 10.