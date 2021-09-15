Struthers’ council meeting discusses changing age requirement for police officers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is looking to move the age requirement for police officers up. On Wednesday night, they held a council meeting regarding the issue.

Currently, the age cut-off to be a police officer in the city of Struthers is 35.

On Wednesday night, during a committee meeting, Mayor Cat Cercone Miller proposed an ordinance to move the age to 45.

Miller says, by doing this, they are able to pull from a larger group of people to test officers.

“There’s different things that our police department wants to do. There’s different projects and different initiatives we want to take on, and we need the numbers, so we need people to be able to sit for our test,” she said.

Miller says doing this just makes sense in terms of adding to their police force. Right now, they are losing good candidates.

“We had someone approach us who I believe was 38 years old, former military, great background, great physical health, and he was 38 years old and we had to tell him, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t sit for the test,’ but he would have been an excellent candidate,” Miller said.

Officials say they understand the possible concerns of hiring older officers, but the candidates still have to take and pass an agility test.

“Obviously, you’re not just hiring somebody that’s out of shape and been sitting in a car and going nothing. You’re hiring somebody that is physically fit to do the job,” said Tim Daley, Struthers Safety Service Director.

Council will vote on this proposal during the city council meeting September 22, and they will schedule the civil service test from there.