Struthers community’s efforts provide 40 beds for kids in need

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers neighbors came together at City Hall to build beds for those in need.

More than 60 volunteers came out to help.

The beds were built for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a Youngstown organization that distributes beds to children ages 3 to 17 who need them.

In just under two hours, everyone built 40 beds. That’s double the amount they were originally going to build.

“It’s not just about giving beds to kids that don’t have one. It’s about bringing the community together to help those children,” said Jeff Watkins, co-president of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Youngstown.

“I’m extremely proud. I cannot believe how many people showed up. We had over 60 people here today, and the flow of everything was amazing. I mean, I’m just extremely excited for those kids,” said event organizer Megan Pingley.

If you are trying to get a bed for your child, there is currently a waiting list. Go to shpbeds.org if you’d like to fill out a request for a bed.