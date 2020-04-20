Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Monday update
Closings and delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

33 News at 6

LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 6

Struthers City Schools distribute signs of support for graduating seniors

Local News

Volunteers wore gloves and masks, which were made and donated by Jacqueline's Bridal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers City Schools staff surprised their Class of 2020 seniors with some signs of appreciation.

About 40 staff members helped prepare the signs at Struthers High School. They were then placed in the front yard of each student in the senior class.

Volunteers wore gloves and masks, which were made and donated by Jacqueline’s Bridal and Struthers Middle School teacher Amber Bonilla.

“We wanted to honor our seniors during this difficult time,” said Stephanie Mickler, senior class advisor at Struthers High School. “The signs were to show our support for our seniors and to show how much we care for them.”

The school district is asking seniors to take pictures with their sign and send them to Mickler at stephanie.mickler@strutherscityschools.org. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com