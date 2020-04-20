Struthers City Schools distribute signs of support for graduating seniors

Volunteers wore gloves and masks, which were made and donated by Jacqueline's Bridal

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers City Schools staff surprised their Class of 2020 seniors with some signs of appreciation.

About 40 staff members helped prepare the signs at Struthers High School. They were then placed in the front yard of each student in the senior class.

Volunteers wore gloves and masks, which were made and donated by Jacqueline’s Bridal and Struthers Middle School teacher Amber Bonilla.

“We wanted to honor our seniors during this difficult time,” said Stephanie Mickler, senior class advisor at Struthers High School. “The signs were to show our support for our seniors and to show how much we care for them.”

The school district is asking seniors to take pictures with their sign and send them to Mickler at stephanie.mickler@strutherscityschools.org.