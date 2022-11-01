STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers City Hall is closing for the day due to a water main break, according to Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller.

The water main break that shut off water to City Hall happened at Stewart Street, according to city officials.

Jeff LaRue, a representative of Aqua Ohio, said there were also six water main breaks in Lowellville, two of which have already been fixed. He said they suspect that the breaks in Lowellville are related, but a cause hasn’t been determined yet. The first break was reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

An estimated time of repair hasn’t been given yet.

At this time, Aqua Ohio doesn’t expect a systemwide boil advisory. The company will be dealing with the affected properties individually. About 70 properties in total were without water Tuesday morning.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.