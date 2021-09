STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – People looking to become police officers in Struthers have a few extra years to do so.

Last week, the city of Struthers was looking to move the age cut–off for police officers from 35 to 45.

On Wednesday night, city council held a meeting to vote on the issue and unanimously voted in favor of the change.

The only question raised was whether or not it was in compliance with state law — and the answer was yes.

The change will go into effect immediately.