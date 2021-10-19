Struthers chase suspects accused of soccer game lockdown plead not guilty to charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who Struthers police said led them on a chase last month that locked down a Poland High School soccer game pleaded not guilty Tuesday during their arraignments in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Deandre Smith, 19, entered not guilty pleas before Magistrate Nicole Alexander to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, inducing panic and failure to stop after an accident. His bond of $50,000 was continued.

Larry Smith, 18, pleaded not guilty to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business and inducing panic. His $30,000 bond was also continued.

It is not clear how or if the two are related.

A trial date of Nov. 1 before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for both men.

The two were arrested Sept. 7 after Struthers police tried to pull over a car Deandre Smith was driving after a records check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deandre Smith was taken into custody after the car stopped near the Poland High School stadium, where a soccer game was about to start. Larry Smith ran, however, and the game was delayed and players kept off the field until he was caught, investigators said.

Police said both men were armed.

The car the men were in crashed near the stadium and hit another car, reports said. The driver of the other car was not seriously injured.