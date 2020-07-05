Struthers celebrates ‘Back the Blue,’ gives out free meals to police and fire departments

All of the police and fire departments were offered a free meal along with carnival treats

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday afternoon, a few locals in Struthers used the holiday to show their appreciation toward first responders.

As a way to say thank you for their service, locals gave out meals to celebrate “Back the Blue” and the fire department.

“With all of the police brutality going on right now, I wanted to back our blue here in Struthers, and it went from just Struthers to be being all over the surrounding areas,” said John McCoy, the coordinator of the event.

The food was provided by local restaurants.

McCoy says it was important to emphasize, especially to the children, that not all cops are bad cops.