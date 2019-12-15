Struthers and Lowellville police departments take kids shopping

In nine years, this event has grown from 15 children to 150

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, 150 kids got a free shopping spree just in time for the holidays.

Struthers and Lowellville police departments held their ninth annual Shop with a Cop event.

The day started with a fully catered breakfast courtesy of Arby’s.

In nine years, this event has grown from 15 children to 150 and each child received $100 to spend.

Patrick Bundy is a captain on the Struthers Police Department. He says it’s about what some kids do with their money that moves hims.

“We’ve had so many cases where these kids have used their money to buy something for their sibling or mothers. That tells me a lot about these kids,” said Bundy.

This event costs no money out of pocket for either police department.

Starting every January, both Struthers and Lowellville raise money from their communities. That same community is represented by 30 volunteers who help the day of the event.

“Teachers, business people, police, fire, ambulance, they’re all here to help,” Bundy said.

J.P. Brown is the Struthers AMvets commander. In addition to hosting the event, he booked all the limors that took kids from the post to Walmart.

“It’s a great thing to support the community,” said Brown.

He says this serves as a reminder that the police are here to help.

“The police aren’t here just to be the bad guy or come where there’s a problem. They care about the community, or they wouldn’t do this,” Brown said.

Bundy says he sees a need for events like this in his community. Nest year, he wouldn’t be surprised if the number kids shopping goes up to 200.