STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers City Council adopted a plan to provide security at council and committee meetings.

A position has been created at $15.25 per hour for a part-time officer to provide door security for council’s regular and committee meetings on Wednesday evenings.

According to the ordinance, the officer will be selected by the president of council and will work approximately eight hours a month and will be paid from the general fund. The position does not come with fringe benefits.

The new ordinance is effective immediately.