BAZTTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, a special fundraiser at Mosquito Lake Park aimed to help out our four-legged friends.

The “Strut Your Mutt” fundraiser, hosted by Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs and Mosquito Lake Dog Park Friends, was to help raise funds for the Trumbull County Dog Pound.

People paid $10 dollars to the organization and walked their dog around Mosquito Lake.

Around 40 dogs of all sizes showed up, and they each got a colorful bandana to wear.

“Raises money to provide medical care, veterinary care and training for the dogs in the pound. We thought this would be one way to help them out,” said Ugo Scarnecchia, president of Mosquito Lake Dog Park Friends.

“[The event raises] more awareness of our organization and how we can help the pound dogs and the need for donations so we can help the dogs in the community,” said Toni Libby, president of Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs.

Two dogs named Holly and Molly were at the event; organizers said they’ve been at the pound for quite some time and they would like them to be adopted together.