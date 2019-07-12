Strong winds cause damage for residents in Berlin Center

The 20-foot root system of a now downed tree was about 50 feet from where she was sitting.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Residents are cleaning up after strong winds caused heavy damage in Berlin Center on Thursday.

Viewer pictures showed what appears to be a dugout along the first base line of a youth baseball facility that was destroyed from the high winds.

Strong winds destroy youth baseball dugout in Berlin Center.

About a mile northeast of the scene, Christine Bailey was working in her home office at around 2:30 p.m. when a large oak tree came down in her yard on Hoyle Road.

“It sounded like a train. The winds were whipping around, swirling,” Bailey said.

The 20-foot root system of a now downed tree was about 50 feet from where she was sitting.

“It looked and sounded like a tornado going through… We felt the thud but we didn’t know where it was because we have 22 acres so it could have been anywhere, but when I looked out it really scared me because it was so close to the house,” Bailey said.

Bailey said there are about five other massive trees on her property that uprooted from the storm.

Less than a mile away, Diane Baco, owner of D&J Greenhouse had a picture of her car covered with a branch blown down in the storm.

“When I walked this way, toward the north, and I was looking toward my front door, it start whistling. I mean, really whistling, coming through the door which I’ve never heard before,” Baco said.

On Route 534, about half of a mile north of Route 224, people were clearing trees that fell from the high winds. Everyone was pitching in to help remove the debris from the driveway.