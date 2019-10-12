UAW workers on strike get pay increase, option for part-time jobs

Members have to continue their picket duties in order to get the strike increase and part-time work opportunity

DETRIOT, Mich. (WYTV) – Starting on Sunday, United Auto Workers members on strike against General Motors will get more money and the option for part-time work.

Workers will now make $275 a week instead of $250.

The decision was authorized by UAW executives on Saturday.

The increase was initially scheduled for Jan. 1, 2020.

Along with the increase, workers can also take on part-time jobs without it affecting their strike pay.

According to the UAW, members have to continue their picket duties in order to get the strike increase and part-time work opportunity.