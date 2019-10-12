Striking UAW hopes to reach contract deal with GM this weekend

The union offered the automaker a new counterproposal Friday

DETROIT (WYTV) – On Friday, the United Autoworkers union gave General Motors a new counterproposal in ongoing contract negotiations.

In a letter to its members, the UAW says the latest offer includes all of the outstanding proposals that are unsettled at the bargaining table.

If GM accepts the offer, then they will have a tentative contract.

The UAW is hoping to have a deal sometime this weekend.

UAW Vice President and Director Terry Dittes thanks striking workers in the letter:

“Brothers and sisters, your support and perseverance has provided this entire bargaining team the energy to keep pushing and fighting for you, your families, your communities and all the working men and women in this country.”