Strike over: YSU, faculty union reach understanding early Thursday morning

The strike lasted three full days before the two sides could agree to terms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The faculty strike at Youngstown State University is over. The union and university administration say they’ve reached an understanding on a new three-year contract and will be working out additional details Thursday.

33 WYTV News heard from representatives on both sides. Mark Vopat, the YSU-OEA spokesperson, told us the two sides reached an understanding early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the administration said the newest proposal they offered called for a 4% salary increase. It breaks down to no pay raise in the first year, and 2% raises in the second and third years.

The university’s previous proposal called for raises of 0%, 1% and 2% over three years.

The exact details of the agreement are expected to be released later Thursday.

The faculty union voted to strike Saturday and the strike officially began Monday. That strike lasted three full days before the two sides could agree to terms.

Students returned from their fall break Wednesday to some uncertainty, but university officials say scheduled classes at YSU will continue Thursday.