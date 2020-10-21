Strict chef requirements are only thing keeping one Lisbon restaurant from reopening

COVID-19 isn't keeping The Courthouse Inn and Restaurant from reopening, an open chef's position is

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – By now, many restaurants are back open to inside dining, but one in Lisbon is still closed simply because the owner can’t find the perfect chef.

Right next to the courthouse in Lisbon sits The Courthouse Inn and Restaurant. It has been located there for five years and just like many other restaurants, COVID-19 forced it to close down.

It still remains closed, even though Governor Mike DeWine said restaurants could reopen. It’s because they can’t find a chef that meets their standards.

“So to actually, to get someone that wants to be a chef is very difficult in this location. Maybe in a large city, it’s not so difficult,” said owner Renee Lewis.

But, it’s not like cooking in a normal restaurant. They serve primarily vegetarian based foods.

So far, they’ve interviewed 17 different chefs.

“Nobody seems to understand what it is we’re looking for, which is comfort food — homemade, fresh, plant-based comfort food,” Lewis said.

Their last chef left to go start their own restaurant, which was right before the shutdown.

Now, they’ve wanted to reopen since May.

“We can’t just use line cooks. Most restaurants just have line cooks, they don’t have a chef. I need a chef,” Lewis said.

One of the requirements to work at The Courthouse Inn and Restaurant is that food cannot be ordered in mass quantities off of a truck. It must be picked fresh.

“You’re going to the farmer’s market where they’ve grown produce for you and you’re getting that produce fresh every day.,” Lewis said.

Where it needs to be cleaned, cut and processed.

If you’re interested in the position, call Lewis at 917-887-3276 or the restaurant at 330-870-4316. You can also visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.