Street lights to be installed at new roundabout in Mahoning County

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The next phase of the Five Points roundabout project started Tuesday. Ohio Edison began work on street lights a little over a month after the opening of the $2 million project.

The roundabout brought Western Reserve, Springfield and North Lima roads together to eliminate the previous five-way intersection.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti explained this phase was planned and Ohio Edison could begin work once contractors finished working on the roads.

In the time the roundabout has been open without street lights, drivers have found it difficult to use at night.

“It’s not well-lit,” Diane Reda said. “It needs some lights to see better, as to what’s coming around.”

There is no word on when Ohio Edison will have the lights finished.