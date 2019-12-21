Street in front of unstable building in Salem reopens for now

If we get four or more inches of snow, that portion of road will have to be shut down again

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A small stretch of W. State Street in Salem is open again after an unstable building forced it to close.

In November, both EuroGyro and the road closed. A structural engineer was brought in to help.

Phase one of the project is complete, meaning the building is now stable enough to reopen the road.

However, if we get four or more inches of snow, that portion of road will have to be shut down again. The building is not stable enough to hold the weight of that much snow.

EuroGyro’s owner and Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason said the second phase of the project is expected to start by the end of January.

When it does, W. State Street will close again.

There is no timeline on how long this part of the project will take.

There isn’t a reopen date for EuroGyro either.