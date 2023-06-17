SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Strawberry Fest at the Market is going to be a tease to the twice-weekly summer markets that will start up next month in Sharon.

Saturday, they have local vendors with fresh strawberries and sweet treats.

The summer markets are going to be in a new location this year.

Last year, they hosted at the Laurel Technical Institute and now it will be here at the Quaker Steak & Lube (101 Chestnut Ave) near the roundabout. This is where the summer markets will be later this summer too.

Those markets will kick off July 8 and will be every Saturday and Wednesday through October.

Saturday’s Strawberry Fest will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.