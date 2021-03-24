Strategy to improve Youngstown’s housing includes candid public input

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In developing a strategy to improve Youngstown’s housing, people were asked what is the most significant housing issue facing Youngstown today?”

The response, included in a final report, includes these comments: “rentals, group homes, slum lords, property values are so low, school system bad, taxes don’t compare to quality of life.”

Youngstown City Council approved the final report three weeks ago. Now it’s time to put it to use.

Councilwoman Basia Adamczak took a walk along Inverness Avenue with First News anchor Stan Boney. She says it is “one of the more stable neighborhoods in the 7th Ward.”

She points to the one and only lot within three blocks where a vacant house was torn down. Today, the neighborhood is stable.

“However, it is, unfortunately, almost at that tipping point where we have to try to fix some of the issues and concerns,” Adamczak said.

Adamczak brought with her the 140-page report outlining Youngstown’s Strategy to Improve Housing Conditions.

“I like that there’s now a plan rather than just demolishing houses. Also, save houses and also help those that have code enforcement issues,” she said.

Ian Beniston runs the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, which had a lot of input in the housing report.

“It’s the city’s first comprehensive housing strategy in decades,” Beniston said. “Looking at things like rental, registration and inspection, assisting low-income homeowners, creating more homeowners, encouraging development of new housing and renovation of vacant homes.”

One example of the vacant homes that Benistion mentions sits on Glenwood Avenue. It’s over 100 years old, with granite stone siding, hardwood floors, a fireplace with built-in shelving, an original antique icebox.

Beniston also mentioned making Youngstown a Community Reinvestment Area. Columbiana created one, eliminating property taxes on new construction for 15 years and started a housing boom.

“That is something that could be done here, too, and hopefully, something that will be considered in the future. But we can’t just say, ‘Oh, the schools aren’t good enough. We shouldn’t do this or that.’ It just becomes another kind of excuse,” he said.

Demolitions will continue to be part of Youngstown’s housing strategy, as well. Beniston says 15 years ago, there were around 5,000 vacant structures in the city. Today, there are 823.