Storms wash out the Valley overnight

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – As storms blew through the Valley Friday night, there was some damage left behind that is affecting residents into Saturday morning.

In Liberty Township, a bridge on Oriel Rogers Road was washed out just before 11 p.m. Friday. A tree fell over the bridge and water gushed through the ravine. Officials blocked the bridge off and it is closed indefinitely.

We spoke with the sister of the owner of the home that sits right in front of the bridge. She said they were in their dining room when they heard a loud noise.

“We came out to look and here the water was clean up to the driveway, the tree was gone and a car just escaped coming through the road,” said Delores McIntyr.

She said water flooded into their yard and onto the road.

In Girard, power was knocked out on Glendale Avenue SE around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

A tree at the intersection of Tibbets Wick and Sodom Hutchings roads knocked out power.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 130 people in Trumbull County are still without power. Power is mostly restored in Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

According to FirstEnergy, power may not be restored until as late as 8 p.m. Saturday.