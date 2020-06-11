Storms down trees, cut power to thousands of Valley customers

A tree fell into a home on Waddell Street in Leetonia, buckling the roof

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Strong storms that rolled through the Valley late Wednesday took down some power lines and downed trees.

The family had to leave and find somewhere else to stay.

Thousands of customers are still power across the Valley. As of 5 a.m. Thursday the following counties were reporting outages:

Columbiana County – 2,364

Lawrence County – 1,559

Mahoning County – 584

Mercer County – 733

Trumbull County – 2,122

Right now, First Energy is not providing a restoration time for many of the outages because the problem is so widespread.

A viewer in East Palestine reported heavy damage to their property on Hamilton Road. They said three vehicles were damaged, trees were uprooted and a neighbor’s garage collapsed